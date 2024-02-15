 GATE 2024 candidates' responses releasing tomorrow | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024 candidates' responses releasing tomorrow

GATE 2024 candidates' responses releasing tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 15, 2024 03:48 PM IST

GATE 2024 Candidates' Responses: It will be available through candidate login on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release candidates' responses of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 tomorrow, February 16. It will be available through candidate login on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 candidates' responses will be released tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
GATE 2024 candidates' responses will be released tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

As per the schedule, answer keys of GATE 2024 examination will be released on February 21 and candidates can raise objections, if any, between February 22 and 25.

Results of GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16 and scorecards will be released on March 23.

The examination was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 at exam centres across the country.

There were two shifts on all exam days – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

GATE papers had two sections containing questions on general aptitude (GA) and candidates' selected subjects, and it was a computer-based test (CBT).

GATE tests candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in the Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities streams.

Scores of the GATE examination can be used for admission and financial assistance for master's and doctorate programmes and for jobs in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

For any help, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority on 080 2293 2644/3333 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

