Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the JEECUP 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2024 registration date extended, check new date here

The registration date has been extended till May 10, 2024.

The official website reads, “The last date of online application form filling has been extended till 10/05/2024. So all willing candidates must fill their application form in time. This is the last opportunity to fill the application form.”

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

All candidates who have not applied for the eam and want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of UPJEE, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the new candidate registration link given on the home page.

Enter the required details and submit it.

Your login credentials will be generated. Log in and proceed to fill the application form.

Fill your form, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit your form.

Download the confirmation page and save a copy for further use.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

For further details related to the exam, candidates can check the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.