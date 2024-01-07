close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration from tomorrow on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration from tomorrow on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the examination up to February 29 on the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP is going to begin the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic tomorrow, January 8. Candidates can apply for the examination up to February 29 on the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration from tomorrow Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance examination is scheduled for March 16 to March 22, 2024 and admit cards will be released on March 10, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The answer key of the examination will be published on march 27 and candidates can send their objections up to March 30.

JEECUP 2024 results will be out on April 8.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

  • Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Open the registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login
  • Fill the application form.
  • Pay the application fee, upload documents and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the information bulletin for more details.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
