JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration from tomorrow on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP is going to begin the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic tomorrow, January 8. Candidates can apply for the examination up to February 29 on the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration from tomorrow Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance examination is scheduled for March 16 to March 22, 2024 and admit cards will be released on March 10, 2024.

The answer key of the examination will be published on march 27 and candidates can send their objections up to March 30.

JEECUP 2024 results will be out on April 8.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login

Fill the application form.

Pay the application fee, upload documents and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the information bulletin for more details.