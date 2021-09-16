JKPSC assistant professor interview schedule released

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced that the interview for assistant professor post will be held on September 20. The interview will be held at JKPSC office complex, Solina, Srinagar.

On the interview day, candidates have to produce the original certificate and testimonials along with hardcopy of the application form.

“All the candidates are directed to produce the copy of the MPhil, PhD dissertations, thesis at time of interview before the interview board. Experience, if any, or as applicable shall be submitted by the candidates as per the prescribed format already notified either before the commencement of interview or at the time of interview,” the Commission has said.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications to fill 173 assistant professor posts. The last date for submission of applications is October 7. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview which will be held at the headquarter of the Commission which Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

