OSSC release exam schedule for CGL Main exam 2022, check notice here
OSSC releases exam schedule for Main written examination for CGL Specialist posts/services-2022.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination schedule for the Main written examination for different posts of CGL Specialist posts/services-2022. The Combined graduate-level recruitment Main examination for Group B and Group C will be conducted on February 13 and February 15. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.
The OSSC CLG main exam admit card will be released on February 7. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials.
