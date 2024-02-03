 OSSC release exam schedule for CGL Main exam 2022, check notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
OSSC release exam schedule for CGL Main exam 2022, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 08:02 PM IST

OSSC releases exam schedule for Main written examination for CGL Specialist posts/services-2022.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination schedule for the Main written examination for different posts of CGL Specialist posts/services-2022. The Combined graduate-level recruitment Main examination for Group B and Group C will be conducted on February 13 and February 15. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CLG Main exam admit card to be released on February 7.(HT file)
OSSC CLG Main exam admit card to be released on February 7.(HT file)

The OSSC CLG main exam admit card will be released on February 7. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials.

OSSC CLG Mian exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

