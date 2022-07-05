SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification delayed, check new date here

Staff Selection Commission has delayed SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification. The notification for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be released on July 8, 2022. Candidates can check the notices for these exams on official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “Candidates are informed that Notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022 :- (i) Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 (ii) Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022.”

