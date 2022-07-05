Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification delayed, check new date here
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification has been delayed. Candidates can download the notification through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has delayed SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification. The notification for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be released on July 8, 2022. Candidates can check the notices for these exams on official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “Candidates are informed that Notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022 :- (i) Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 (ii) Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022.”

Check official notice here 

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: How to download

Candidates can check the notification, when released through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notification.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official site of SSC.

ssc ssc.nic.in education + 1 more
