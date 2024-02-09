UPSC ESE Prelims admit card 2024 released; direct link to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 today, February 9. Candidates appearing for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC releases admit card for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, is scheduled for February 18, 2024. Paper I will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper II from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Direct link to download Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 admit card.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024"

Click on the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 admit card link.

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference