Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC IFS Main admit card released at www.upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC IFS Main admit card released at www.upsc.gov.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 04:52 PM IST

UPSC has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022.

UPSC IFS Main admit card released at www.upsc.gov.in
UPSC IFS Main admit card released at www.upsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main 2022 will be held in two shifts from November 20 to 27: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Here's the direct link to download the IFS Main admit card link.

UPSC IFS Main admit card: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth

UPSC IFS admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates can check the important instruction here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
upsc admit card. hall ticket

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out