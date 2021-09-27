UPTET 2021 schedule released, check exam, results dates and other details

UPTET 2021 schedule released: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education department on Monday released the exam schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. According to revised schedule, UPTET exam 2021 will be conducted on November 28 and the UPTET 2021 results will be declared on December 28.

The notification for UPTET 2021 will be released on October 4, while the online registration process will begin on October 7. The registration process for the exam will close on October 25 and the last date to pay fees is October 26.

The admit cards for UPTET 2021 will be uploaded on the official website for candidates on November 17. UPTET 2021 answer key will be uploaded on the website on December 2, while the last date to raise objections against the answer keys is December 6.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had postponed UPTET 2021 exam due to the surge of covid-19 cases in the country. The state government had also postponed the release of UPTET notification that was scheduled to release on May 11, 2021.

UPTET is conducted once every year for the recruitment of primary teachers (classes 1-5) and upper primary (junior) teachers (classes 6-8) in UP schools. The exam will be held in two shifts – the first shift will be conducted from 10am to 12.30pm and the second shift will be held from 2.30pm to 5pm. Lakhs of candidates appear in this examination every year.