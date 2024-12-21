Edit Profile
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 21, 2024: Exclusive | Tortoise Under The Earth director Shishir Jha: 'I didn't want to tell this story in an informative fashion'

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 21, 2024 6:21 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 21, 2024 6:21 AM IST

    Exclusive | Tortoise Under The Earth director Shishir Jha: 'I didn't want to tell this story in an informative fashion'

    • In this exclusive interview, director Shishir Jhan talked about the journey of making Tortoise Under The Earth and experimenting with the docu-fiction format. 

    Dec 21, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Exclusive | Bohurupi director Shiboprosad Mukherjee on what's next for Bengali cinema: ‘We have to tell our own stories’

    • Director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's film Bohurupi has become the third highest-grossing Bengali film of all time.

    Dec 21, 2024 6:13 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Britney Spears deletes her ‘wild’ dance video on IG, lashes out at ‘mean’ comments: ‘So sick of…’

    • Britney removes her dance video following backlash, stating it saddened her to receive negative feedback. Asks critics to stop watching if they disapproved.

