Entertainment News Live Today December 28, 2024: Rapper OG Maco dies at 32 two weeks after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound
Dec 28, 2024 12:42 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 28, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on December 28, 2024: Rapper OG Maco, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., has died at 32 after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here.
Music News Live Updates: Rapper OG Maco dies at 32 two weeks after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Rapper OG Maco dies at 32 after self-inflicted gunshot wound, surrounded by family in hospital.
