Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 13, 2025: Gautham Vasudev Menon says ‘nobody’ in the film industry is supportive in time of need: ‘I sound cynical but it's true’
Jan 13, 2025 6:16 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 13, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 13, 2025: Gautham Vasudev Menon is juggling between direction and acting at this point in his career.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 13, 2025 6:16 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Gautham Vasudev Menon says ‘nobody’ in the film industry is supportive in time of need: ‘I sound cynical but it's true’
- In a recent interview, filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon spoke of the challenges he faced in the film industry.
Jan 13, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner interview: ‘Nothing’s ever really easy if you want it to be good'
- Julia Garner talks about doing a classic werewolf film, Wolf Man, and approaching her character as portraying the seven stages of grief.
Jan 13, 2025 5:57 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Tyler Perry blasts insurance companies for mass policy cancellations ahead of LA wildfires: ‘Pure greed’
- Perry condemns insurance companies for dropping policies amid catastrophic LA wildfires, highlighting the plight of families left vulnerable.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 13, 2025: Gautham Vasudev Menon says ‘nobody’ in the film industry is supportive in time of need: ‘I sound cynical but it's true’