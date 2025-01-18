Live

Entertainment News Live Today January 18, 2025: British Explorer Levison Wood on attending Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Have been waiting for the opportunity for the past 12 years’

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 18, 2025.