Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 18, 2025: British Explorer Levison Wood on attending Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Have been waiting for the opportunity for the past 12 years’
Jan 18, 2025 6:22 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 18, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 18, 2025: Levison Wood is looking forward to documenting his experience at the Mahakumbh mela through photography.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 18, 2025 6:22 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: British Explorer Levison Wood on attending Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Have been waiting for the opportunity for the past 12 years’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, British Explorer and show host Levison Wood talks about attending the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela and his love for India.
Jan 18, 2025 6:17 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Shark Tank India pitchers say they were ‘harshly treated’, recalls facing 'pressure’: ‘It was a lot of drama’| Exclusive
- Piyush Suri and Neetica Pande, founders of Nooe, shared their Shark Tank journey, revealing the intense negotiations and scrutiny they faced.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 18, 2025: British Explorer Levison Wood on attending Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Have been waiting for the opportunity for the past 12 years’