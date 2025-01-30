Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 30, 2025: Taylor Swift is ‘taking a step back’ from Blake Lively ‘because she doesn’t want to…’
Jan 30, 2025 1:19 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 30, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 30, 2025: Taylor Swift is reportedly taking a break from Blake Lively after being linked to Lively's legal issues with Justin Baldoni.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 30, 2025 1:19 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Taylor Swift is ‘taking a step back’ from Blake Lively ‘because she doesn’t want to…’
- Taylor Swift is distancing herself from Blake Lively due to involvement in Lively's legal issues with Justin Baldoni.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 30, 2025: Taylor Swift is ‘taking a step back’ from Blake Lively ‘because she doesn’t want to…’