Live

Entertainment News Live Today January 5, 2025: Aubrey Plaza all smiles at NBA game two days before husband Jeff Baena’s death; was tapped for 2025 Golden Globes

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 5, 2025.