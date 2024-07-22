Actor defends Ambanis against lavish wedding criticism by fellow Pakistanis: Pray you become wealthy enough to afford...

Following the star-studded wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai between July 12-14, the Ambani family will reportedly host another bash in London. Seemingly responding to the negative reaction across the border to the grand Ambani celebrations, Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz has said that people should stop ‘criticising’ the Ambani wedding. Also read | 'Ambanis don't need the West': Indians react to Canadian show host saying family got Kim K to wedding for more ‘reach’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani and her husband and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani also seen. (ANI)

Naumaan Ijaz defends Ambani wedding

In a recent Instagram post, Nauman defended the extravagant wedding festivities and said the Ambanis were spending their money so let them 'enjoy'. He also advised people who were criticising the Ambanis to pray that one day, they become rich enough to have such a wedding themselves. He wrote alongside a picture of himself laughing, “One thing I am unable to understand is – who you are to criticise the wedding of Ambanis.”

'If you didn't like, just ignore'

He added, "Khushi unki, shadi unki, paisa unka, enjoyment unki, hum itni door baith ke unki khushi aur paisay per critise ker rahay hain (Their happiness, their wedding, their money, their enjoyment, why should we criticise the Ambanis from afar).... why are you so concerned? If you didn't like them (Ambanis) to be happy just ignore... nakay ehtajaj aur opinion dena farz ha....relax guys...dua karen Allah apko beh iss kabil banaey (Stop commenting and pray that you become wealthy enough to afford such a wedding)."

Nauman’s remark comes days after Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer joked about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding and pre-wedding celebrations that started in March. He took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and wrote, "Itney der toh aaj kal relations nahi chalte... jitney inke functions chaley hai (Relationships these days don't last as long as their wedding functions have lasted)..."

More about the Ambani wedding

Anant, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, married at a grand wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Alia hatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and John Cena were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

During a three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar in March, Rihanna performed for a star-studded 1,200-person guest list. A four-day European cruise in May in Italy and France featured on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys and Pitbull, followed by a masquerade ball, where Katy Perry sang. At the recent sangeet night in Mumbai, Canadian singer Justin Bieber belted out his hit songs. The Ambanis are expected to host another wedding bash London, a source close to the family said as per a July 14 report by India Today.