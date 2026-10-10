Everyday explained: Why are the houses in Jodhpur’s old city painted blue? The story behind Rajasthan’s famous ‘Blue City’
From historical beliefs to practical reasons, here are the reasons why the homes in Jodhpur's old city are painted blue.
Imagine walking through narrow lanes lined with blue houses, with the imposing Mehrangarh Fort rising above the city. This is Jodhpur, Rajasthan's much-loved Blue City, where the colour blue has become an unmistakable part of the old city's identity. Nestled on the edge of the Thar Desert, Jodhpur in Rajasthan is famous for its striking blue-painted houses, winding lanes and grand forts. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Everyday Explained,’ here’s a look at the history and theories behind the Blue City's distinctive appearance.
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Tradition
The blue colour of Jodhpur originated with the Brahmin community, who used to paint their houses in blue colour to signify their social status and utmost devotion to Lord Shiva. Over time, the blue hue spread throughout the city, becoming an integral part of its architecture.
Cooling effect
Nestled in Rajasthan, Jodhpur’s hot desert climate inspired people to find creative ways to keep their houses cool. The blue signifies a cooling effect as it reflects the sun’s rays and keeps the interiors comfortable. This practical idea of blue paint added to its popularity, and people started painting their houses in blue.
Cultural significance
Blue colour is considered a sacred colour in Hinduism and is often associated with Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. The usage of blue colour in the city’s architecture is a reflection of the city’s deep-rooted cultural traditions. The colour is not just aesthetically pleasing but also symbolises the city’s connection to rich heritage and traditions.
Architectural uniformity
The blue colour of Jodhpur houses and architectural structures creates a sense of uniformity and harmony. The widespread use of blue paint gives a unique look to the city, setting it apart from any other cities in India.
Historical legacy
Jodhpur’s blue colour is also a reflection of its rich history and heritage. The architectural uniformity is a testament to its strategic location and the city’s ability to adapt and evolve, incorporating influences from different cultures.
More about Jodhpur
Jodhpur is the second largest city in Rajasthan. It was founded in 1459 AD by Rao Jodha of the Rathore clan as the capital of the historic Kingdom of Marwar. Located at the edge of the Thar Desert, serving as a gateway to the desert region. Mehrangarh Fort, Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jaswant Thada, Toorji Ka Jhalra, and Ghata Ghar are some of the top attractions across the city that invite people around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More