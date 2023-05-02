Sticking to the same fitness routine day in and day out can sometimes become monotonous and dull hence it is essential to keep your workouts interesting and enjoyable to maintain motivation and make progress towards your health goals. Fortunately, there are several interesting and easy ways to spruce up your fitness routine and keep things fresh and exciting. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 4 easy tips to spruce up your workout routine (Photo by Carl Barcelo on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yasmin Karachiwala, Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, suggested some creative ideas to add variety and spice to your fitness regimen, making them more enjoyable and effective:

Pre-workout almond snack

Almonds are a convenient and nutritious pre-workout snack. They are a source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which can provide sustained energy for your workouts. Grab a handful of almonds before your workout to fuel your body and help you perform at your best. You can also pair almonds with a piece of fruit for a balanced snack that provides both carbohydrates and protein to keep you energised throughout your workout. In fact, a recent nutrition research found that consuming almonds during the day helped in retaining strength and reduced post exercise fatigue after a work-out session. In addition to this, the research also showcased that almond consumption has lower levels of serum creatine kinase (marker of muscle damage) and improved mood states post exercise. Hence, I would recommend you to eat a handful of almonds daily as a pre-workout snack!

Try a new workout class

If you're used to doing the same type of workout every day, why not switch it up and try a new workout class? There are countless options available, from dance classes to Pilates, Yoga to boxing and everything in between. Trying a new workout class can challenge your body in different ways, help you learn new skills, and add an element of fun to your fitness routine. Plus, working out in a group setting can provide social interaction and support, which can be motivating and enjoyable.

Incorporate functional fitness

Functional fitness involves training your body for real-life movements and activities. It focuses on building strength, flexibility and mobility that are applicable to everyday tasks like lifting, carrying, pushing and pulling. Incorporating functional fitness exercises, such as squats, lunges, deadlifts and kettlebell swings, can make your workouts more dynamic and engaging. Plus, functional fitness may improve your performance in other physical activities and reduce the risk of injury in daily life.

Establish fitness objectives and monitor your progress

Establishing fitness goals and diligently tracking your progress is a key strategy to keep yourself motivated and on track with your fitness routine. Whether it's running a 5k, mastering a new yoga pose, or lifting a certain weight, having a goal in mind can make your workouts more meaningful and exciting. Be sure to set realistic and achievable goals and track your progress regularly. This can help you stay accountable, celebrate your achievements and adjust your routine as needed to continue making progress.

It is essential to keep your fitness routine interesting and enjoyable to maintain motivation and progress towards your fitness goals. Hence, making small changes here and there can offer much greater benefits in staying on track.