Intermittent fasting vs Ramadan fasting: Differences, benefits, which is better for your health?

What exactly is intermittent fasting?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, explained, “This is primarily a dietary strategy aimed at improving metabolic health, weight management and longevity. It's flexible and can be tailored to individual needs. It typically involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting. The most common schedules include the 16/8 method (16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating) or the 5:2 method (eating normally for 5 days, fasting or eating very little for 2 non-consecutive days).”

Intermittent fasting is certain periods of fasting and eating throughout the day, with common windows being 16:8 and 14:10.(Shutterstock)

She elaborated, “People can choose what to eat during that period. Sometimes it is difficult to follow intermittent fasting in social situations where meals are often shared outside of the designated eating window. There is no restriction on intake of water and beverages so chances of dehydration especially in hot climates are minimal. It is often practiced for health and weight-loss reasons, it doesn’t have a cultural or religious mandate and may be done individually or as part of a broader lifestyle change.”

The health benefits of intermittent fasting are:

1. Weight loss by promoting a calorie deficit and increase in fat burning by boosting metabolism during fasting periods. If combined with exercise, it can lead to better fat loss and slight increase in muscle mass.

2. It improves insulin sensitivity leading to controlled blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

3. It helps lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

4. Fasting periods may trigger autophagy, a process where the body removes damaged cells, potentially reducing the risk of certain autoimmune diseases and aging.

5. It supports brain health by enhancing brain function, improving memory, and reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Is Ramadan fasting the ultimate detox?

Prachi Chandra said, “Ramadan fasting is a spiritual practice observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. It involves abstaining from food, drink, smoking and alcohol from dawn until sunset for a month. It has a purpose of spiritual purification and self-discipline. The eating occurs during the non-fasting hours, with two main meals: Suhoor (pre-dawn) and Iftar (post-sunset). The duration of fasting is about 14 hours and the allowable feeding time is about 10 hours. However, in countries further away from the equator, the duration of fasting varies according to the season – longer in summer (more than 20 hours) and shorter in winter (less than 8 hours).”

It is essential to maintain a balanced routine while fasting for Ramadan.(Pexels)

She added, “These meals are higher in carbohydrates and fats content, which impact high energy levels. If meals are not pre-planned, it may lead to overeating during Iftar or inadequate nutrition during Suhoor, potentially causing weight gain or nutrient deficiencies. As there is strict restriction on intake of water and beverages there are chances of dehydration if not managed properly, especially in hot climates. Ramadan fasting is observed by millions of people globally and is tied to specific prayers, social gatherings, and community events, which can affect the fasting experience.”

The health benefits of fasting during Ramadan are:

1. Ramadan fasting can lead to improved blood lipid profiles, improved fasting blood glucose levels and better insulin resistance, reduced inflammation, and enhanced ability to mobilize saturated fatty acids for metabolic processes although these effects vary from person to person.

2. The process of fasting enhances feeling of spirituality, encourages mindfulness, gratitude, and increased community bonding, which leads to emotional and mental well-being.

3. This type of fasting has "cleansing" effect, as there is a break from regular eating habits, that allows the body to rest and metabolize stored energy (glycogen/fats).

4. It also leads to decreased subcutaneous and visceral fat and improved gastrointestinal motility.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.