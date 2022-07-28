Male infertility treatment: 5 Yoga exercises that help boost fertility

Health and fitness experts insist that the most important way you can boost fertility is to be away from stress since stress and anxiety tend to throw the system into state of disarray and to correct this, boost fertility and improve your chances at conception, Yoga is a valuable practise. Yoga is recommended as an effective treatment for those suffering from depression, insomnia, eating disorders and other stress-related problems.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha Akshar shared, “Yoga in essence changes the neural pathways which rewires the brain. This is key to help you live a happier and healthier life. Along with fertility boosting asanas, you can also practice Yoni Mudra, Linga Mudra and Prana Mudra. Kapal Bhati pranayama is also considered an effective technique to increase your fertility.” He revealed the various Yoga exercises that help boost fertility:

1. Paschimottanasana - Seated Forward Bending

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method: Begin with Dandasana. Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and empty your stomach of air. With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose. Hold the asana for a while

2. Dhanurasana - Bow Pose

Dhanurasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Begin by lying down on your stomach. Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms. Have a strong grip. Lift your legs and arms as high as you can. Look up and hold the posture for a while.

3. Chakrasana - Wheel pose

Upward bow or wheel pose (Chakrasana) (HTPHOTO)

Method: Lie down on your back. Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor. Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head. Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Look back and relax your neck as you allow your head to fall gently behind. Your body weight should be evenly distributed between your four limbs.

4. Sarvangasana - Shoulder stand

Sarvangasana - Shoulder stand (Himalayan Siddha Akshar)

Method: Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you. Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky. Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor. Place your palms on your back for support. Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet. Focus your gaze towards your feet.

5. Halasana - Plough pose

Halasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Lie down on your back. Place your palms on the floor beside your body. Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees. Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head. Let your middle and lower back to lift off the floor so your toes can touch the floor behind. Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible. Bend the arms and hold the back with your palms for support as per your level of comfort

Yoga Mudras

Yoni Mudra or Womb Gesture can be practiced in any stable seated posture such as sukhasana (easy pose) or padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine can remain upright. Bring the hands to the lap. Interlock the middle, ring and little fingers together. Press the thumbs and index fingers together. Move the thumbs and index fingers away from each other, forming a diamond shape.

Linga Mudra is associated with the male phallus that performing together with meditation asanas. It is a yogic hand gesture that is considered the first form. In this mudra interlocking the palms but keeping the left thumb erect, pointing upwards. Linga Mudra can be done anytime and anywhere.

Practising yoga regularly can improve your mood and regulate your hormones as well as your emotions. This is as a result of the brain releasing chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. When you practise yoga, it enables relaxation and is known to reduce stress, and anxiety.