Shilpa Shetty toughens exercise routine to not fall prey to Covid-19 | Watch

As the coronavirus cases spike at alarming speed in India, it is more crucial now than ever to strengthen our immunity while taking basic hygiene very seriously and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen pushing fans to do the same this Monday. Encouraging Yoga’s “Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana” as Monday motivation for fans, so as not to “fall prey to the effects of restricted movements” amid the raging Covid-19 lockdown, Shilpa gave a glimpse of her own fitness routine which she toughened up recently.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared the video featuring her working out in her garden, donning a peach spaghetti top teamed with purle tights and hair pulled back into a ponytail to nail the sporty look. “The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But, we have to stand united and do what we need to do (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption.

She added, “Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don’t fall prey to the effects of restricted movements. It’s important to keep the muscles and joints flexible & agile, while tending to our immunity (sic).” Elaborating on the benefits of her Yoga exercises this morning, Shilpa revealed, “this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana. This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs (sic).”

The actor concluded with some lines of caution that read, “Do try this flow, but remember to only stretch as much as your body permits. Don’t force anything. Stay safe, maintain social distance, and please mask up when you step out (if you have to)” sic.





Benefits:

The Yoga pose Padahastasana or Hand to Foot Pose is known to massage the digestive organs, help with nasal and throat diseases, alleviate flatulence along with constipation and indigestion, improve concentration and metabolism, stimulate and tone spinal nerves and increase vitality.

Naukasana or boat pose not only beats stress but can also row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing. It helps strengthen the core and hip flexors, strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints and legs, stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion while also improving the steadiness of the body.

Naukasana helps in regulating blood flow at sugar level and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys and also strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

