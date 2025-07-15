Sleepless, moody or overwhelmed during pregnancy? These gentle yoga exercises could be the fix

Pregnancy is often described as a miraculous journey filled with joy, anticipation and excitement but alongside the glowing skin and baby kicks, many women experience an emotional rollercoaster —anxiety, mood swings, irritability and even depressive thoughts. These are not just “hormonal changes” to be brushed aside but important signals that a woman’s mental health needs just as much care as her physical wellbeing. Prenatal Yoga isn’t just stretching, it’s mental strength training for expecting moms: Here are simple exercises that could calm your pregnancy anxiety in minutes.(Image by Natural Medicine World)

Role of pregnancy hormones in mood changes

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetna Jain, director, dept of obstetrics and gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon's Sector 14, shared, “Hormonal fluctuations are at the heart of many emotional changes during pregnancy. Levels of estrogen, progesterone, cortisol and oxytocin rise dramatically to support fetal development and prepare the body for childbirth. However, these shifts also affect neurotransmitters in the brain, such as serotonin and dopamine — the chemicals responsible for regulating mood.”

As a result, many women experience:

Mood swings (feeling happy one moment and weepy the next)

(feeling happy one moment and weepy the next) Increased anxiety or fears about labor, parenting, or body changes

or fears about labor, parenting, or body changes Irritability or emotional outbursts

Disturbed sleep , which further impacts mental health

, which further impacts mental health In some cases, symptoms of prenatal depression

Dr Jain said, “These changes are normal but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. Supporting mental health during pregnancy is vital for both maternal and fetal wellbeing.”

How prenatal Yoga promotes mental wellness

Dr Jain said, “Prenatal yoga is not just about stretching — it is atherapeutic practice that combines gentle movement, deep breathing (pranayama), meditation, and mindfulness. When practiced safely under guidance, it can dramatically improve a pregnant woman’s emotional and psychological state.”

1. Deep Breathing = Calmer Mind

Prenatal yoga as it is known, can be used to prepare for childbirth because it is a holistic science. Yoga during pregnancy is not only believed to be safe but also to be a diverse form of exercise. Women go through a lot of physical discomfort during pregnancy and Yoga encourages flexibility, mental clarity and concentrated breathing to counter this. Prenatal Yoga is healthy for pregnant women and their unborn children, according to numerous studies and researches.(Image on Pexels by Yan Krukau)

Breathwork is a central aspect of yoga. Techniques such asdiaphragmatic breathing,alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) andUjjayi breath activate theparasympathetic nervous system — the body’s “rest and digest” mode.

Benefits of breathwork include:

Reduced heart rate and blood pressure

Lower levels ofcortisol (the stress hormone)

Improved oxygen flow to the brain and baby

Enhanced sleep quality and digestion

Increased emotional control and patience

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Neha Bansal, Consultant Obstetrician and Prenatal Wellness Advocate, explained, “Simple deep breathing before bed can do wonders. It signals the nervous system to slow down, making it easier to fall asleep and feel mentally grounded.”

2. Yoga Helps Prevent or Manage Prenatal Depression

Prenatal depression affects1 in 7 women and often goes unrecognised. Unlike postpartum depression, it can begin as early as the first trimester and intensify if left unaddressed. Symptoms may include:

Constant fatigue

Hopelessness

Guilt or irritability

Trouble bonding with the baby

Studies have shown that women who practiced prenatal yogaat least twice a week for 8–12 weeks reportedsignificantly lower levels of depression and anxiety compared to those who did not.

Yoga offers:

Mindfulness techniques to reduce rumination

techniques to reduce rumination Physical movement to release endorphins (natural mood boosters)

(natural mood boosters) A sense of community when practiced in group classes

when practiced in group classes Space toconnect with the baby, building early bonding

Dr Neha Bansal shared, “Many of my patients with low mood in pregnancy felt empowered and more in control after just a few weeks of yoga. The breath-body awareness helps interrupt negative thought patterns.”

3. Gentle Movement = Better Sleep and Less Irritability

Prenatal yoga makes one calm, reducing mood swings.(Shutterstock)

Pregnancy often brings poor sleep, fatigue and physical discomfort — all of which feed into emotional instability. Prenatal yoga includesrestorative poses, like:

Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani) – reduces swelling and calms the nervous system

– reduces swelling and calms the nervous system Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana) – improves circulation and relaxes hips

– improves circulation and relaxes hips Child’s Pose (Balasana) – soothes back and emotional tension

When practiced regularly, yoga improves:

Sleep quality and depth

Muscle relaxation

Digestion and breathing patterns

Mental alertness

4. Building Emotional Resilience and Self-Awareness

Mindfulness, a key part of prenatal yoga, helps women become observers of their own thoughts and feelings — without judgment. This self-awareness reduces overreactions to stress and enhances emotional maturity.

Women report:

Feeling more centered and less reactive.

Ability to pause and breathe instead of panicking.

Stronger sense of control over thoughts and fears.

Emotional acceptance of bodily changes and motherhood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.