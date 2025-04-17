This 15-minute guilt-free paneer tikka recipe is your new weight loss weapon

Did you know paneer tikka snack can totally work as a weight loss ally if prepared and portioned right? If you, like us, were unaware till now, let us break down to you how this flavourful favourite turns into a smart, waistline-friendly dish. Lose inches without losing flavour: Try this Paneer Tikka recipe today.(Image by Rakshita Mehra)

Paneer or cottage cheese is rich in protein, especially casein, which digests slowly and keeps you feeling full for longer, reduces cravings and the urge to snack mindlessly and supports muscle retention while losing fat hence, it is an essential component in weight loss programs. It is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer, as per studies.

Since cooking with hardly any oil preserves the natural nutrients of ingredients, paneer tikka is a heart-healthy alternative to traditional recipes as it is packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and also becomes a lighter and lower-calorie option for those watching their weight or following a calorie-controlled diet. Paneer is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system hence, it was everyone’s top priority amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. Pair with green chutney instead of mayo-based dips, avoid naan or oily accompaniments and make it a snack or light meal, not part of a heavy spread.

Serving- 1

Cooking time- 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Paneer- 200gm

Yoghurt- 50gm

Bengal gram flour- 1 tbsp

Ginger garlic paste- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder- ½ tsp

Red Chilli powder- 1 tsp

Coriander powder- ½ tsp

Chaat masala- ½ tsp

Kasuri methi- ½ tsp

Lemon- a dash

Salt- to taste

Mustard oil- 1 tsp

Ingredients for garnishing:

Fresh coriander leaves

Sliced onion

Method:

Cut paneer into heart shapes using cutter. In a bowl, mix yoghurt, gram flour, ginger garlic paste, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, kasuri methi, lemon juice, mustard oil and salt. Coat the heart shape paneer pieces in marinade. Cover and let it marinate for one hour. Heat a tawa with ghee. Toast the marinated paneer on medium heat. Flip it until golden brown on both sides. Arrange on a plate, garnish with coriander and sliced onions. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Nutritional benefits:

It is a high protein recipe due to paneer and yoghurt making it a great high protein snack. This is rich in calcium and phosphorus which helps in strengthening of bones and teeth.

Nutritional composition:

Energy- 600kcal

Protein- 40gm

Fats-25gm

Abbreviations used:

tsp- teaspoon

tbsp.- tablespoon

gm- gram

kcal- kilocalories

ml- milliliter

Disclaimer: Nutritional Values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amounts and method of preparation.

(Recipe: Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine, Noida)