Trying oil pulling, detox teas, or DIY panchakarma? An Ayurvedic doctor explains wellness trends to be cautious about

If your social media feeds are full of morning routines featuring 20-minute coconut oil swishing, daily detox teas, or extreme green juices, you are not alone. Instagram and TikTok have effectively turned centuries-old holistic medical systems into 15-second "quick-fix" life hacks. The catch? Ayurveda is not a one-size-fits-all trend. It is a deeply personalised system built on individual constitutions. When you strip these practices of their context, they stop working—and in some cases, they do more harm than good. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suneera Bagga, Senior Ayurvedic Doctor at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, shared wellness trends you should be cautious about.

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1. Swishing coconut oil aggressively for 20 minutes (Oil pulling) Trend: Swishing cold-pressed coconut oil vigorously for a full 20 minutes every morning to whiten teeth and “flush toxins.”

Reality: Dr Suneera highlighted that classical Ayurveda makes a clear distinction between Gandusha (holding warm oil still in the mouth) and Kavala (gentle swishing for a few minutes). Swishing forcefully for 20 minutes strains your jaw muscles and can trigger TMJ pain. Furthermore, coconut oil has a cooling energy (Virya) that can build up excess mucus (Kapha). Warm sesame oil is traditionally the go-to for most people.

2. Chugging daily detox teas and laxative brews Trend: Drinking daily herbal teas packed with senna, triphala, or aggressive laxative herbs to flatten your stomach.

Reality: “Relying on harsh laxative herbs every day disrupts your natural bowel function and weakens your digestive fire (Agni). Instead of detoxing your body, it makes your gut dependent on external triggers to eliminate waste normally,” explained Dr Suneera.