Wonder why youngsters are getting heart attacks after hitting the gym? Expert shares cautions to follow when working out

Currently, there is a worrisome trend of heart attacks among gym goers in the country and the recent deaths of celebrities Siddhaanth Surryavanshi and Raju Shrivastav, who succumbed to heart attacks while working out, have left people wondering why youngsters are getting heart attacks after hitting the gym. Youngsters under 50 are getting heart attacks after hitting the gym and health experts insist upon some important instructions that one should follow before hitting the gym.

It is a proven fact that exercising daily can boost one’s heart health but now, the cases of heart attacks while exercising is rising at a rapid rate among men above 45 years where it is believed that over-exercising can raise the risk of heart problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “First we must understand that during exercise we should not ignore symptom of heart pain like heaviness, left shoulder pain, throat pain, back pain. If you are getting such symptoms, you should stop exercise.”

He highlighted, “People with pre-existing diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking history, family history of heart disease should be more careful not to overexert in gym. When one is working out, it is essential for the person to avoid too much or exercising too fast. Mindless exercising can put a strain on the heart. So, going for too many reps, having excess weight, running without any breaks, and exercising for a longer time will lead to a heart attack while doing any activity. Moreover, this happens when one has not been active since childhood and suddenly takes up any activity without knowing his fitness level.”

He explained, “Not many people are active physically and then they suddenly plan to become fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle but it is necessary to know the health status before hitting the gym. Stop exercising immediately if you feel heaviness in chest or back, feel nauseous, dizzy or feel like you will collapse as this can indicate an underlying problem. Sudden cardiac arrest while exercising happens due to existing blockages, diagnosed or undiagnosed, in one’s heart. Also, too much pressure on the heart leads to plaque rupture or triggers electrical disturbances in the heart and that is how one can get a sudden cardiac arrest.”

Talking about some essential tips that gymgoers should follow, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre advised, “If one is planning to undertake any exercise routine the n makes sure you speak to your doctor before doing so. Don’t forget to get your cardiac screening done to know about your heart health. Opt for activities such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, and yoga for 150 minutes at least 5 days a week. It is better to exercise for 45 minutes every day instead of doing it for 2-3 hours at a stretch. Do not exercise if you have body pain, or feel breathless or weak. Start exercising slowly and gradually. If you feel unwell then skip exercising on that particular day instead of pushing yourself. Exercise as per your capabilities and avoid pushing yourself just because others are doing it.”