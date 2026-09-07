A woman’s place in the city

Shot in the city that is home to the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Ana Sagar and a Brahma temple, the roughly six-minute film asked an existential question: Where are the girls in Ajmer? Desperately seeking young women. (Pic courtesy Safetipin)

Ajmer ki ladkiyan kahan hai, is a question that could be asked of any of India’s cities. Women make up roughly half the population but even a cursory look around the streets, bus stops, parks, markets, tea stalls—any public space, really—would lead one to wonder, where are the women? Inhabiting a city and being visible in it are two very different things.

So where are the girls? The question is not innocuous but comes loaded with political meaning: What does it take to make a city feel like it belongs to everyone? Where do young women go to in the evening? Where do they hang out? Is there space in their city for them to do so? Or are they kept indoors, helping mothers with housework—because that is a woman’s real job?

In Ajmer, three young women, Santra Chaurathiya, Renu Chaudhary and Nameera Pathan, decided to venture out with a camera to explore whether there was space for young women in their city. Just picking up a camera and exploring the streets and the nooks and crannies of their city looking for young women to interview became a way to reclaim the city, said Nameera. People stared. Shopkeepers asked questions. But the girls remained undeterred.

This quest by three young women up and about in the unseen city became a short film. They speak to other young women who feel safe inside their schools but find commuting by bus fraught as men leer, brush past them, or even touch them inappropriately.

In alleys, groups of men hang out together, drinking. “We go to schools, colleges, tuition, jobs, markets, our friends’ homes,” said one of the interviewed girls. “But everywhere there is a sense of foreboding: Which route to take, what time to go, how to ensure that you’re not the only girl on the bus you board.”

A journey becomes not just about covering distance but about constantly being alert, ready to adjust and rearrange plans when something doesn’t feel quite right.