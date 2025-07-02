Fast tracking infra projects a priority, says new Yeida, NIAL CEO

GREATER NOIDA: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and Noida International Airport Limited (NIA) on Tuesday said that his priorities will be to fast-track the development of all infrastructure projects, and also address other important crucial issues of the region. CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh (HT Photo)

Rakesh Kumar Singh, the new CEO, said he is well-versed with the developmental works of the region having previously served as the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, and Kanpur.

“We will give pace to all infrastructure projects including Noida International Airport, new expressways, roads, industrial clusters, New Agra, new city in Mathura and logistics hub among others. Our priority is clear that we will keep up the speed of the development and also take care of the issues prevailing as per the rules. We will keep in mind the interests of all stakeholders including farmers, home-buyers and others so that this region becomes better,” said Singh, who has earlier also served as additional CEO in Yeida.

Asked how he will ensure that the Noida airport becomes operational within the stipulated deadline, the Yeida and NIAL CEO, said “We will make sure that the work on Noida International Airport gets completed within the fixed timelines and the work is expedited as per the agreement. Since the airport is a mega project of the government, we will ensure that the work remains on fast-track, and the quality remains as per the terms agreed upon… Our priority will be to make sure that the remaining work is finished at the earliest.”

To be sure, the NIAL is an Uttar Pradesh government body formed to oversee construction of Noida International airport project being developed in Jewar.

He also said that Yeida plans to launch more plots schemes for residential, industrial and other purposes. “Our priority will be that all ongoing work including plot schemes or construction of the roads, sewer lines, new sectors and new residential areas are completed properly... We will continue to work in a manner so that the state government and the authority’s mega or small projects are completed within the fixed timelines,” said Singh.

Singh, who was working as secretary to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, took charge in Yeida’s main administrative office in Sector Omega II, Greater Noida, on Tuesday. He replaced Arun Vir Singh whose term ended on Monday.