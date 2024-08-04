NEET UG OMR sheets, scorecards and other data of candidates on DigiLocker and UMANG, says NTA; check notice here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has decided to upload the scorecards of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, the OMR sheets, and other data of candidates on DigiLocker and UMANG applications. Candidates who appeared in the examination this year can access their scorecards, OMR answer sheets, and other related documents on these digital platforms. The NTA has stated that candidates of NEET UG 2024 can now access their scorecards, OMR sheets and other data on DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

The move, as informed by the NTA in an official notice, has been taken to address numerous grievances received regarding the OMR Answer Sheet and to facilitate candidates. As per the NTA, it will further facilitate easier and quicker access to essential examination documents.

The Agency said, “The Candidates who registered for NEET (UG) - 2024 can now access their Confirmation Page, NTA Score Card, and the scanned image of their OMR Answer Sheet through the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms. All candidates are encouraged to log in to the above platforms and directly access their documents. This measure addresses and resolves the requests and grievances of candidates regarding their OMR Sheets and other related documents.”

Here is the official notice.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA had recently declared the final re-revised scorecard of NEET UG 2024 which showed 17 students achieving a perfect score of 720 marking a 75 per cent drop in the number of toppers from the earlier declared results.

The revised or final result of NEET UG was necessitated by the Supreme Court of India following an IIT Delhi recommendation on a controversial Physics question, after which the top court directed the NTA to re-tally the results.

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted by the NTA on May 5 in 557 cities across India and 14 cities abroad. A re-test was conducted for 1563 affected candidates on June 23, 2024.

Candidates may visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in. for more information.