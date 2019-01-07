UPSC IES Prelims 2019: Check expected cut-off, expert analysis here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Indian Engineering Services (IES) prelims exam 2019 on January 6, 2019. Candidates found the questions tough and lengthy and thus, are wondering how must be waiting for the cut-off.

Many candidates who appeared in the examination found the questions tough and lengthy. Some found it time taking while many found the problem solving part of question very tough.

“The question was lengthy and tricky. In the previous years the questions that were a bit easier. There were very less than three questions from current affairs that too were very old. But the paper 2 had more of mathematical questions that were tough to solve,” said a candidate Ananya of Delhi.

“Questions of IES paper 2 of mechanical were moderate in nature concept wise. But, the calculation part of the questions were tough and time-taking. This made it difficult to score much marks. Many questions were calculative. In paper 1, questions were asked majorly from project management, ethics, ICT , robotics and mechatronics,” said Ashish Kumar, a candidate who appeared in the exam in Delhi.

Dr M Rahman of Rahman’sGurukool in Patna said, “The questions were advanced and were of moderate difficulty level. Questions from Environmental Science were asked in GS section. This year, according to the difficulty level of questions, the cut-off is expected to be around 70 for general category.”

“The questions were tougher than previous years. Applied questions were asked in Science section,” he added.

Check the UPSC IES full question paper here or find it below.

UPSC will releasethe answer key for IES prelims exam 2019 and then declare the list of qualified candidates who will appear for the main examination.

UPSC conducted the engineering service examination at various centres across the country to fill up engineering positions in various departments of the central government.The exam was conducted to fill around 581 vacant posts in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering , Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories.

Check the UPSC IES Prelims 2019 question paper here:

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:56 IST