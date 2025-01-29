Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 29, 2025: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ask paparazzi not to click pics of their kids Taimur, Jeh amid new security measures
Jan 29, 2025 7:20 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 29, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 29, 2025: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 29, 2025 7:20 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ask paparazzi not to click pics of their kids Taimur, Jeh amid new security measures
- The new measures come after Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgeries.
Jan 29, 2025 6:16 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Cooper Raiff has been wanting to tell Hal & Harper for years: ‘I am in love with them and their loved ones’
- HT at Sundance | Cooper Raiff's new show Hal & Harper stars Lili Reinhart and him as siblings, with Mark Ruffalo playing their father.
Jan 29, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Pragya Jaiswal talks about working with Balakrishna twice, addresses age gap: ‘How does it matter?’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pragya Jaiswal talks all about her latest release Daaku Maharaaj, playing a pregnant woman on-screen and more.
Jan 29, 2025 5:46 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Superman star Tom Welling's mugshot after alleged DUI arrest in California released
- Tom Welling of WB's Smallville fame was recently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a fast food restaurant's parking lot.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 29, 2025: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ask paparazzi not to click pics of their kids Taimur, Jeh amid new security measures