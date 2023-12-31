Afternoon briefing: 151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram; Akshay Kumar on Mann Ki Baat, all latest news

Approximately 151 Myanmar soldiers, part of the Tatmadaw, sought refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps were overrun by the Arakan Army. Armed with their weapons, the Myanmarese Army personnel approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang in Lawngtlai district on Friday. The soldiers fled across the international border following the attack by the ethnic armed group. This development reflects the complex security situation in the region and the impact of ongoing conflicts involving Myanmar's military and ethnic armed groups. Dig deeper A Myanmar soldier.(AFP/Representative Image)

More on Mizoram:

Mizoram grants general consent to CBI to probe offences in state

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

‘Don’t interfere in internal matters’: Biren Singh’s public advice to Mizoram CM

In the recent episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar offered insights into his fitness regimen, advocating for a holistic approach beyond fancy gyms. Renowned for his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Kumar emphasized outdoor activities like swimming, badminton, and stair climbing, along with traditional exercises like using the 'Mudgar' (a traditional Indian exercise tool). Encouraging listeners to adopt a natural and comprehensive fitness philosophy, the actor's message aligns with the importance of incorporating diverse physical activities for overall well-being. Dig deeper

More on Mann Ki Baat:

Follow Live updates on Mann Ki Baat here

‘Igniting Collective Goodness’: Third book in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ series launched

The Latest News

‘There will be serial blasts’: Mumbai Police on alert after threat call; probe on Dig deeper

Triptii Dimri talks about intimate scene with Ranbir in Animal; recalls thinking her 'small role won't even be noticed' Dig deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Vinesh Phogat video, takes a ‘Baahubali’ jibe at PM Modi Dig deeper

India-UAE joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ to kick off on Jan 2 Dig deeper

Global Matters

Kim Jong Un's ‘war’ warning as North Korea plans to boost nuclear arsenal in 2024. What does it mean? Dig deeper

Kate Middleton is avoiding ‘direct attacks’ on Prince Harry-Meghan because… Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sunny Leone is currently experiencing a successful phase in her career, marked by her role in Anurag Kashyap's film "Kennedy" and her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film premiered at Cannes and garnered a standing ovation. In an interview with News18, the 42-year-old actress expressed how "Kennedy" played a pivotal role in changing perceptions about her, moving beyond her past as an adult film actor. Leone sees the film as the commencement of a new chapter in her career, indicating a positive shift in how she is perceived in the industry. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Cricket South Africa has surprised many with its squad selection for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, following their significant victory over India. Despite the triumph, only two players from the winning XI made the cut for the New Zealand tour. Neil Brand, who is yet to play a red-ball international match, will lead the team. Half of the 14-member squad lacks experience in Test cricket, with only 50 combined Test appearances among the capped players. In contrast, the XI that defeated India boasted a collective 300 Test caps, highlighting a significant shift in the team composition for the upcoming series. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Amidst a cold wave in North India, people indulging in the warmth of their blankets should prioritize well-being. While avoiding exposure to cold, stepping into the sun during warmer hours is recommended. Winter runners should consider essential tips, including layering up in warm clothing, thorough warm-ups, and staying hydrated despite reduced thirst sensations in cold weather. These precautions not only aid weight loss but also support an active lifestyle in winter. Including ample fruits and vegetables in the diet ensures sufficient fiber and water intake, contributing to overall health during the chilly season. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.