Afternoon briefing: BJP launches campaign song for Lok Sabha polls; Macron-Modi roadshow in Jaipur; and more

The BJP on Thursday launched its new campaign 'Modi ko chunte hain' as PM Modi is all set to sound the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)" – the campaign song says. The campaign song says India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose Namo as the PM. Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi, the lyrics go on. Dig deeper. BJP supporters during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on December 30.(PTI)

Chief Guest at 75th Republic Day, French President Emmanuel Macron will land at Jaipur this afternoon even as closest allies India and France will announce a Defence Industrial Roadmap and a pathbreaking agreement on Defence Space Cooperation. President Macron is expected to land in Jaipur around 130 pm with a 44-member delegation. Dig deeper.

Milind Deora's 'chickens came home to roost in West Bengal' post amid Cong-Mamata tussle. Dig deeper.

Kerala governor reads out only last para of policy speech, wraps up in 2 minutes. Dig deeper.

In Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta, Congress's 'do it now' dare to arrest threat: ‘Why after Lok Sabha polls?’ Dig deeper.

Amid tensions with TMC, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bengal. Dig deeper.

‘Wild’ twist at Nawaz Sharif rally as supporters bring lion, tiger. Dig deeper.

China landslide: Death toll rises to 39, five people still missing. Dig deeper.

A day after Rohan Bopanna was assured of the world No. 1 ranking come Monday, making him the oldest man to take the crown for the first time in his career, the Indian tennis ace notched up a sensational win partnering Australia's Matthew Ebden on Thursday to reach his maiden Australian Open final in men's doubles. The second seed beat Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) under the closed roof at the Rod Laver Arena in the semifinal as Bopanna and Ebden reached their second consecutive Grand Slam final together. Dig deeper.

Right from when the makers of Vikas Bahl’s Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Madhavan-starrer Shaitaan announced the title, mystique surrounded the project. On Thursday, the makers dropped a one-minute-plus teaser showing how spine-chilling the film would be. The teaser also confirmed what everyone guessed after the makers released the first look on Wednesday – Madhavan plays the titular Shaitaan (evil). Dig deeper.