10 yoga exercises that could help fight depression in working women

The modern work life is so hectic that it can often leave women feeling overwhelmed, stressed and even depressed. The constant juggle between professional responsibilities and personal commitments can significantly impact mental health, particularly for working women. 10 Yoga exercises for working women, to foster a sense of calm, help alleviate stress and create a positive mindset.(Image by Pexels)

According to experts, Yoga is one of the best solutions to reduce depression as it not only improves physical health but also enhances emotional well-being by fostering mindfulness, reducing stress hormones and balancing the nervous system. For working women carrying the burdens of career and household duties simultaneously, Yoga provides much-needed peace amidst the chaos of life by strengthening inner self-resilience.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archika Sudhanshu, Spiritual and Meditation Guru, recommended some Yoga poses that could help fight depression in working women -

1. Sukhasana (easy pose):

It is simple sitting with cross legs while hand over the knees which calms the mind and reduces anxiety.

2. Savasana (corpse pose):

Savasana/Shavasana or corpse pose(Twitter/HaswellLouisa)

It is a resting pose that calms the body and mind. It cultivates a sense of inner peace and stillness. Feeling centered and grounded empowers women to make clear-headed decisions and approach challenges calmly.

3. Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose):

It is a back-bending Yoga pose that, while lying down, opens the chest and shoulders, promoting a sense of openness and emotional release. It helps alleviate anxiety and fatigue. It fosters the ability to express yourself authentically and embrace your full potential.

4. Balasana (child's pose):

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose(Photo by Pasha Chusovitin on Unsplash)

This pose curls forward with your forehead resting on the ground, it allows deep relaxation and promotes feelings of calmness. It helps to relieve stress. It empowers women to acknowledge their feelings and prioritise their well-being which is a crucial aspect of self-empowerment.

5. Makarasana (crocodile pose):

This involves lying on your stomach and your forehead shall lie on hands. It helps to calm your nervous system while freeing tension and contraction in your neck and shoulder muscles.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Rishi Ranjan of Awakening & Health, (Certified Yoga Therapist at Ministry of Ayush, Government of India) said “Yoga not only helps our physical health but also helps us mentally.” He added to the list and further recommended some poses that can help women with depression -

1. Mountain pose (Tadasana):

This standing pose helps establish good posture, balance, and alignment. It is a great starting point for any yoga pose, and can help reduce stress and anxiety by promoting feelings of grounding and stability.

2. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana):

This pose stretches the entire back side of the body, from the shoulders to the heels. It can help relieve stress and anxiety by releasing tension in the neck, shoulders, and back.

3. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana):

Bhujangasana or Cobra pose of Yoga(Photo by Mor Shani on Unsplash)

This pose strengthens the back muscles and opens the chest, which can help improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety. It is also great for improving flexibility and reducing fatigue.

4. Seated forward fold (Paschimottanasana):

This pose stretches the entire front side of the body, from the shoulders to the toes. It can help relieve stress and anxiety by releasing neck, back, and shoulder tension.

5. Plank pose (Phalakasana):

This pose is known to strengthen the arms, shoulders, and core, which can help improve overall physical and mental strength. It is also good for improving balance and reducing stress and anxiety.

Yoga is not only a physical exercise but a gateway to emotional and mental wellness and for working women fighting against depression, these ten Yoga exercises offer a holistic approach to rediscovering balance, strength and inner peace. Even a few minutes each day can foster a sense of calm, helping to alleviate stress and create a positive mindset.

Remember that every individual's path toward mental wellness is different but small, consistent steps— like adding Yoga—can really help. Prioritising self-care through Yoga is not just an act of healing but a celebration of the incredible balance working women strive for every day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.