Finding balance: Yoga tips to ace academic and personal life harmony

We all talk about being pulled in ten different directions but who knows it better than students and professionals? One minute, you are buried in assignments or meetings and the next, your personal life is calling for attention. Students and professionals, here’s how Yoga can bring you back to balance(Photo by Pixabay)

Managing both can be really tough and it is easy to feel overwhelmed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, CEO of Habuild, shared, “Fortunately, Yoga offers a practical solution to achieving a smooth harmony between academic commitments and personal well-being. The demands of modern education require long hours of study, concentration, and performance, often leading to stress, anxiety and burnout. On the other hand, personal life needs attention, be it spending time with loved ones, pursuing hobbies, or simply unwinding.”

According to him, Yoga can be one of the best ways to manage this because of a few reasons -

1. Reduces stress and anxiety:

Yoga activates our body’s relaxation system which helps us lower stress hormones like cortisol. Breathing exercises such as Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) or simple stretches like Child’s Pose (Balasana) can offer instant calm. When things feel overwhelming, whether it’s an exam or a tough day at work try some Yoga to unwind!

Students perform Yoga at R.D. National College, Bandra in Mumbai, India (Photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

2. Improves focus and concentration:

Struggling to stay focused during study sessions or meetings? Yoga can help sharpen your mind. Which means, faster work and less stress! Every asana is an invitation for us to stay present and mindful. Every breath calms our mind. It has been proven to effectively improve focus in students!

3. Builds a discipline:

Yoga promotes healthy habits that fit easily into busy routines. A short practice in the morning energizes you, while a few stretches in the evening help you unwind. Over time, these small habits add structure to your day, making it easier to manage both academics and personal time without burnout.

4. Supports better sleep and recovery:

Late-night revisions or work stress can mess with sleep but Yoga helps. Practices like Yoga Nidra or simple bedtime stretches relax the body and mind, improving sleep quality. When you’re well-rested, it’s easier to perform well in both academics and personal life.

Yoga can help boost productivity at your workplace and one doesn’t need to change to yoga clothes to practice it in the office. (Shutterstock)

Life is all about balance. A packed workweek or a leisure vacation - Yoga is something that fits every and makes that balance easier to achieve. So, try to roll out your mat every now and then, take a deep breath and remember, it is not about doing everything perfectly. It is about finding moments of peace even on a hectic journey!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.