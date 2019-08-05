In first 5 days, Mumbai records 78.2% of August average rain

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:48 IST

In the first five days of the month, Mumbai has already recorded 78.2% of its August average rainfall which is 585.2mm. From August 1 to August 5 (up to 8.30pm), the Santacruz weather station and official rain readings for the city recorded 458mm rain.

Since Friday 8.30am to Monday 8.30pm, Mumbai recorded 401.5mm rain, which helped the city surpass its seasonal average. There are still 56 days left for the season to end. A whopping 204mm 24-hour rain between Saturday and Sunday was the second highest August rain since 2011.

“Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai received moderate to heavy showers over the last 24 hours with more impact on Navi Mumbai and Thane. Several areas in south Konkan and central Maharashtra too, recorded heavy to very heavy rains,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

He said over the next 24 hours, Mumbai will receive light to moderate intermittent showers.

After two nights of continuous downpour, moderate rainfall was witnessed in the suburbs, while light rain was recorded in south Mumbai. The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 61.6mm rain between 8.30am Sunday and 8.30am Monday, of which close to 40mm rain was recorded overnight. However, heavy rain continued in Thane, as 76.6mm was recorded over the past 24 hours.

Light showers were recorded in the city throughout Monday.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said rain intensity will remain low till August 9. “Systems allowing heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai have weakened and shifted southwards over south Konkan region. Only light to moderate showers are now expected,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

The city and suburbs can expect a few spells of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

