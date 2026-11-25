More than three weeks after a large section of the 160-year-old Town Hall in Chandni Chowk collapsed, teams of experts have been deployed to map the area around the building and restore it to its original state over the next three months using original construction material and cross-referencing archival material, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said Wednesday. The MCD's new SOP requires every maintenance and building division to inspect at least two notified heritage properties each month. (Delhi Police ) more

MCD also issued a detailed standard operating procedure for protecting notified heritage sites, their annual inspections, and safeguards.

HT had reported on November 4 that a large section of Town Hall, a Grade-I protected heritage building owned by MCD, collapsed following rains, damaging its facade, first floor, roof, walls of the main entrance porch, and the clock mounted above it. The complex, largely unused since MCD shifted its headquarters in 2011-12, has crumbling corridors, damaged windows, peeling plaster, and blocked passageways.

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Experts to map damaged section and begin restoration work A senior civic official said two entrance sections have been marked as dangerous and barricaded. “Typically, heritage restoration work requires permission from bodies like the heritage conservation committee, but the structure is in such a critical state that it can prove hazardous. We have decided to take up work on the damaged section on priority in the first phase, citing the dangerous structure,” the official, who asked not to be identified, said.

The damage came even as the Delhi government announced plans to redevelop the building as a “Global Heritage Centre,” showcasing the Capital’s art, culture, and cuisine. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement in her budget speech in April.

A second official said the remaining Town Hall, including the meeting halls, will be taken up for conservation and adaptive reuse in the second phase.

“We are hiring ASI-empanelled experts to execute restoration of the damaged section. The main portico had three massive iron beams which are still in good shape even after so many years. They will be reused in laying the missing roof of the main portico. The damaged clock has been sent to storage. We have checked that the internal components are not very old; they were replaced a few years back. The facade and clock will be restored to original state,” the official added.

The Town Hall stands on the site of a caravan sarai built by Begum Jahanara, daughter of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. After the British took control of Delhi in 1857, the sarai was demolished. Construction of the new building finished in 1863, housing the Delhi Institute, also known as Lawrence Institute. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Town Hall served as the city’s municipal office while also housing a European Club and library.

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SOP for heritage protection The heritage cell of MCD, in an order dated November 25, 2026, issued the SOP for conservation and protection of all notified heritage buildings in Delhi. Earlier this year, the MCD was slammed by the Supreme Court over the poor status of several Grade-1 heritage buildings, including Lodhi-era tombs in Zamrudpur, as reported by HT.

The SOP mandates inspections of every notified heritage property at least once a year. Every MCD maintenance/building division has been directed to inspect at least two notified heritage properties every month. The annual inspection cycle will be reviewed in December.

A senior MCD official said inspections will cover cracks, seepage, vegetation, unsafe portions, encroachments, ownership, heritage grade, and changes in building use. “At least three dated, labelled, and location-referenced photographs must be taken during inspections, with findings recorded in a Preliminary Inspection Report,” the order states.

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The heritage cell will maintain a central database and coordinate heritage-related approvals, while zonal deputy commissioners will be responsible for handling serious violations and escalating unresolved issues. More than 1,300 notified heritage sites will be covered under the plan. The immediate repairs at Town Hall are aimed at addressing the damage caused by the collapse and preventing further deterioration of the historic structure before the detailed restoration project begins in the second phase.