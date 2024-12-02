Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Sunday, Dec 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today December 2, 2024: Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 2, 2024 12:08 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 2, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 2, 2024: Diljit Dosanjh played the lead in biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.
    Latest entertainment news on December 2, 2024: Diljit Dosanjh played the lead in biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 2, 2024 12:08 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress

    • Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Check out the web series and web films that won big at this year's Filmfare OTT Awards in 39 categories.

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 2, 2024: Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes