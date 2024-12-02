Live
Entertainment News Live Today December 2, 2024: Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress
Dec 2, 2024 12:08 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 2, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on December 2, 2024: Diljit Dosanjh played the lead in biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 2, 2024 12:08 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 2, 2024: Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress