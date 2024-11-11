Live
entertainment News, Live Updates Today November 11, 2024: Ajay Devgn feels Bollywood box office business needs more transparency: ‘Slowly, I think it is getting there’
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times.
Latest entertainment news on November 11, 2024: Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn faced a setback with Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ajay Devgn feels Bollywood box office business needs more transparency: ‘Slowly, I think it is getting there’
- Singham Again star Ajay Devgn also shared Bollywood has become more numbers-driven than passion-driven.
Nov 11, 2024 6:18 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Steve Jyrwa wins India’s Best Dancer 4, says: ‘I can’t believe there was a time when I couldn’t walk’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Steve Jyrwa spoke about winning India’s Best Dancer Season 4, what he will do with the prize money and more.
