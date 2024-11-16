Live
Entertainment News Live Today November 16, 2024: Vikrant Massey has this to say to Taapsee Pannu’s comment that 'Hero didn’t matter' in Haseen Dillruba
Nov 16, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Right now, Vikrant Massey is seen in The Sabarmati Report.
Nov 16, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vikrant Massey has this to say to Taapsee Pannu’s comment that 'Hero didn’t matter' in Haseen Dillruba
- In 2021, Taapsee Pannu commented in connection to the film, Haseen Dillruba, which also featured Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.
Nov 16, 2024 6:12 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar: I love Ram Charan for his simplicity and genuineness though he is a global star
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar talks about making his Telugu debut with Ram Charan, his health and more.
Nov 16, 2024 5:37 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Diddy ‘molested’ Justin Bieber and Usher, Suge Knight makes explosive claims: ‘He sent him with older men…’
- Suge Knight alleges a secret society involving Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and Usher, expressing concern over their relationship and Diddy's mentorship of Justin Bieber
Nov 16, 2024 5:26 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: ‘Troubled’ Justin Bieber's disappearance scares pals amid former mentor Diddy's scandal, $300m fortune crisis
- Justin Bieber reportedly “seems more troubled than ever" as his trust issues have been triggered with Diddy behind bars and ex-managers mismanaging his money.
