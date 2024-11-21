Live
Entertainment News Live Today November 21, 2024: Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t dramatic' to brand UK media ‘racist’: Cynthia Erivo's ‘Wicked’ omission outrages netizens
Nov 21, 2024 1:21 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on November 21, 2024: Cynthia Erivo's omission from UK media coverage amid Wicked promotions has sparked a new controversy. Netizens are turning back to Meghan Markle labelling the British media as "racist" during her and Prince Harry's 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t dramatic' to brand UK media ‘racist’: Cynthia Erivo's ‘Wicked’ omission outrages netizens
- Cynthia Erivo's exclusion from significant British media coverage sparked a new Wicked controversy that led many to revisit the Meghan Markle debate.
Nov 21, 2024 12:41 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Liam Payne's funeral: Simon Cowell shares emotional hug with late One Direction singer's parents
- The America's Got Talent judge attended Payne's last rites with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, who had a sombre look on her face as she shared his grief.
