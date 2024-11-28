Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today November 28, 2024: Kim Kardashian denies claim Elon Musk paid her to pose with $30k Tesla robot in steamy photoshoot

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 28, 2024 12:58 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 28, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on November 28, 2024: Kim Kardashian denies claim she was paid to pose with $30k Tesla robot
    Latest entertainment news on November 28, 2024: Kim Kardashian denies claim she was paid to pose with $30k Tesla robot

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 28, 2024 12:58 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Kim Kardashian denies claim Elon Musk paid her to pose with $30k Tesla robot in steamy photoshoot

    • The mother-of-four even held hands with the mechanical man while sitting inside an unreleased gold Tesla Cybertruck.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today November 28, 2024: Kim Kardashian denies claim Elon Musk paid her to pose with $30k Tesla robot in steamy photoshoot
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes