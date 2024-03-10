Ramadan 2024 moon sighting live: Saudi Arabia calls Muslims to spot Ramzan crescent
Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. The crescent moon of Ramadan 2024 is expected to be sighted in some parts of the world tonight i.e. March 10, 2024 with Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US and Australia gearing up to mark the first fast of Ramadan 2024 tomorrow on Monday, March 11.
Ramadan may begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries a day later i.e. taraweeh from the evening of March 11 and first fast on March 12, Ramadan 1445 AH, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon on March 11 evening after maghrib prayers.
The moon sighting before Ramadan, also known as Ramzan/Ramazan/Ramzaan, is a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset along with acts of charity and worship. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset....Read More
Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. However, the fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.
