Ramadan 2024 moon sighting live: Saudi Arabia calls Muslims to spot Ramzan crescent

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. The crescent moon of Ramadan 2024 is expected to be sighted in some parts of the world tonight i.e. March 10, 2024 with Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US and Australia gearing up to mark the first fast of Ramadan 2024 tomorrow on Monday, March 11.

Ramadan may begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries a day later i.e. taraweeh from the evening of March 11 and first fast on March 12, Ramadan 1445 AH, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon on March 11 evening after maghrib prayers.