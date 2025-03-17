Plant-based iftar is biggest trend this Ramadan: 7 vegan tips for weight loss, digestion, more energy when breaking fast

It is true that plant-based iftar meals are gaining significant traction in Ramadan 2025 and for numerous good reasons. According to experts, plant-based diets are often rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, which can contribute to improved digestive health, reduced risk of chronic diseases and better weight management. Vegan or vegetarian iftar is taking over Ramadan 2025. Here are dietitian's recommendations for a healthy plant-based iftar.(Photo by Rawpixel on Getty Images)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, explained, “During Ramadan, when the digestive system undergoes changes, fiber-rich plant-based meals can be particularly beneficial. There's a growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of plant-based eating. Many people are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional Iftar meals, which can sometimes be heavy and high in fat.”

Ramadan fasting: Dietary diversity

Dr Rajeshwari Panda revealed, “Plant-based cuisine offers a wide variety of delicious and satisfying options, from lentil soups and chickpea stews to vegetable curries and fruit-based desserts. This diversity can help prevent meal fatigue and ensure that individuals receive a well-rounded nutritional intake. For some, choosing plant-based meals aligns with ethical concerns about animal welfare and environmental sustainability.”

Dietitian's recommendations for a healthy plant-based iftar:

1. Prioritise whole foods: Focus on whole, unprocessed plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

2. Ensure adequate protein: Include plenty of plant-based protein sources, such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, tofu and tempeh, to support muscle recovery and satiety.

3. Focus on fibre: Fiber is crucial for digestive health and blood sugar control. Include fiber-rich foods like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables in your Iftar meals.

4. Healthy fats: Incorporate healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

5. Hydration: As always, prioritise hydration by drinking plenty of water and including hydrating fruits and vegetables.

6. Balanced meals: Ensure that meals contain a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

7. Vitamin B12: It is very important for those who are fully plant based to ensure they are getting enough Vitamin B12. This can be done through fortified foods, or through vitamin supplements.

Examples of plant-based iftar dishes

Lentil soup

Chickpea curry

Vegetable tagine

Quinoa salad with roasted vegetables

Fruit salad with dates and nuts

Eating salads is a great way to ensure weight loss. Add fruits like orange, kiwi, peaches and pomegranates to your salad for crunch, sweetness and fibre.(Shutterstock)

By making informed choices and prioritising whole, nutrient-rich plant foods, individuals can enjoy healthy and satisfying plant-based iftar meals that support their well-being during Ramadan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.