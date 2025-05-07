Yoga for anxiety: 4 simple exercises to calm your mind naturally

A natural emotional response to stress is anxiety but when it becomes chronic, it can interfere with daily life. It affects both mind and body but experts claim that Yoga can be phenomenally effective for managing anxiety by calming the mind, reducing stress hormones and promoting relaxation. Yoga guru says these 4 exercises can crush anxiety without a single pill.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “In modern world, the root cause of restlessness stems from digital overload, social and work pressures, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyles, processed food and suppressed emotions. Simple asanas can help you calm your mind.”

He recommended some gentle poses which can naturally rest your thoughts -

1. Balasana (Extended Baby Pose)

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose(Photo by Pasha Chusovitin on Unsplash)

This is a resting pose, the regulated breathing restores a state of calm.

Formation of the posture

Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels.

Inhale and raise arms above head

Exhale and place your forehead on the floor

Pelvis should rest on heels

Ensure that your back is not hunched.

2. Adhomukhisvanasana (Downward facing dog pose)

Adhomukhi Svanasana(Grand Master Akshar)

It reduces anxiety and depression.

Formation of the posture

Begin with Padhasthasana, move feet backwards, lift the hips up, straighten your head and elbows and form an inverted ‘V’.

Try to push your heels to the floor. Hold position for 5 secs and keep your eyes focused on your big toes.

Exhale as you enter into this posture, inhale as you release from it.

3. Paschimottanasna (Seated forward bend)

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

It acts as a stress reliever

Formation of the posture

Begin with Dandasana

Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect.

Exhale and empty your stomach of air, bend forward and bend your upper body on your lower body.

Try to touch your knees with your nose.

Hold the asanas for 5 secs.

4. Siddhohum Kriya

This practice gives power to your mind and makes it strong. It builds such an energy in you that no matter what kind of time you are facing you get out of it. This process teaches you about your capacity. There are 5 simple steps.

Technique

Samasthithi- we first form a state which is a balanced state where we become neutral. Stand straight with hands by your side.

Pranam -Offer pranam to both the visible and invisible energies. Calmly stay in the state. Observe the inflow and outflow of breath as you stay still and calm.

Prayer- Raise your hands towards the sky. This is the state of invocation. The universal energies should listen to what’s on your mind.

Receiving- In this state both your hands are out. You either keep your eyes open or closed. You are standing still with your hands extended forward.

Gratitude- Now keep both your hands on your chest This is the state of gratitude. from this state come back to the balanced state

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “One should incorporate Yoga into daily practice. It offers both immediate relief and long-term benefits. It is a natural approach to anxiety management,regular practice enhances emotional strength. Even for just a few minutes can make a meaningful difference in managing anxiety and enhancing overall quality of life.”