Yoga, a well-known practice for improving physical and mental well-being, is also an effective technique for developing mindfulness, or so the experts claim. You can incorporate mindfulness into your Yoga practice by paying close attention to your breath and body as you move through asanas (Yoga poses), engage in pranayama (breathing exercises) and practice meditation. Yoga for stress management: 10 exercises that release tension and promote positive mood (Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested the following Yoga techniques as they can help you enhance your mindfulness for emotional regulation -

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Child's Pose (Balasana): Start on your hands and knees. Sit your hips back onto your heels and stretch your arms forward. Rest your forehead on the mat and breathe deeply. Child's Pose gently stretches the hips, thighs, and back while calming the mind. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana): Begin on your hands and knees with a neutral spine. Inhale as you arch your back and lift your head and tailbone (Cow Pose). Exhale as you round your spine and tuck your chin to your chest (Cat Pose). Repeat this flowing movement, syncing breath with movement, to massage the spine and release tension. Standing Forward Bend (Padahasthasana): Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips and fold forward, letting your head hang heavy. Bend your knees slightly if needed to release tension in the hamstrings. This pose stretches the back of the legs and spine, promoting relaxation. Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Start on your hands and knees, then lift your hips up and back. Press your hands into the mat and straighten your arms and legs. Keep your spine long and your heels reaching toward the ground. Downward Dog stretches the entire body, including the shoulders, hamstrings and calves, while calming the mind and relieving stress. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana): Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale to fold forward from your hips. Reach for your feet or ankles, or use a strap around your feet for support. This pose stretches the spine, hamstrings, and lower back, promoting relaxation and calmness. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Press into your feet and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Interlace your fingers under your back and roll your shoulders underneath you. Bridge Pose opens the chest, stretches the spine, and strengthens the legs and glutes while promoting a positive mood. Corpse Pose (Savasana): Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides and palms facing up. Close your eyes and relax your entire body, letting go of any tension. Focus on your breath and allow your mind to become calm and still. Savasana is a deeply relaxing pose that promotes stress relief and a positive outlook. Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): Sit close to a wall and swing your legs up, resting your heels against the wall. Lie back with your arms by your sides and palms facing up. Relax into the pose, allowing the wall to support your legs and feet. Legs Up the Wall Pose improves circulation, relieves tired legs, and promotes relaxation and a sense of well-being. Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana): Lie on your back and draw your knees toward your chest. Grab the outsides of your feet with your hands, keeping your knees bent and your feet flexed. Gently rock side to side to massage the spine and hips. Happy Baby Pose releases tension in the hips and lower back while promoting a sense of playfulness and joy. Shoulderstand ( Sarvangasana): Lie on your back with your arms by your sides. Lift your legs toward the ceiling and support your lower back with your hands. Keep your elbows close together and your shoulders relaxed. Supported Shoulderstand increases blood flow to the brain, calms the nervous system, and promotes relaxation and a positive mood.

These Yoga poses can help release tension, stretch the body and promote relaxation and a positive mood. Practice them regularly to experience their full benefits.