Teachers, Railways, Police, Banks and more: High-vacancy government jobs in March 2024

Government Jobs in March 2024: March 2024 provides a wide range of options to government job aspirants. This month, several recruitment agencies under the central and state governments are accepting applications for a large number of vacancies – ranging from Teachers and Office Workers to Police Constables. Given below is a compilation of government jobs to apply for this month: Best government jobs to apply for in March 2024

UKPSC Scaler vacancies 2024

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is accepting online applications for 200 Scaler positions at the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. Candidates in the age group of 18 and 28 years who have the necessary educational qualifications can apply for it up to April 8 on sssc.uk.gov.in. Find more details here.

Teacher and non-teaching staff vacancies

Various state government departments are accepting applications for teaching and non-teaching vacancies.

In Uttarakhand, the UKSSSC will accept online applications for 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts between March 22 and April 12. Interested candidates can apply at sssc.uk.gov.in. Read more.

In Odisha, the State Selection Board (SSB)will start the application process for Lecturer positions between March 20 and April 19. Eligible candidates can submit forms for 786 vacancies on ssbodisha.ac.in. Check more details here.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will commence the application process for 2,629 teacher vacancies on April 1.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is also accepting applications for 385 Assistant Professors vacancies. The deadline to apply for it on opsc.gov.in is April 16.

In Tamil Nadu, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for 4,000 Assistant professor vacancies in government colleges, registrations for which will begin on March 28. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here.

The online application process for 11,062 Teacher vacancies under the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, is underway, and the application deadline is April 2. Applications for TS DSC Teacher recruitment 2024 can be submitted online at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

The University of Allahabad has invited applications for 305 non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply at allduniv.ac. until April 1, 2024.

Police Constable jobs

In West Bengal, the Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started a mega recruitment drive for 11,749 Constable vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms at prb.wb.gov.in.

The Punjab Police recruitment board has also invited applications for 1746 Constable vacancies in the district and armed corps of the Punjab Police. The application window is March 14 to April 4 and the official website is punjabpolice.gov.in. Details here.

Jobs in UP Metro

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) will begin the application process for 439 vacancies of Assistant Manager and other posts on March 20. The deadline for submitting application form at lmrcl.com is April 19.

Jobs for Engineers

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has advertised 269 Trainee Engineers /Trainee Officers vacancies for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 qualified candidates. Find more details here.

Pharmacist, Nurse, Lab Technician vacancies of DSSSB

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will open the application process for 414 Lab Technicians, Pharmacists, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and other vacancies on March 21. Applications can be submitted up to April 19 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. More details here.

Bank jobs

In the Banking sector, one major opportunities await job seekers. The Indian Bank is accepting applications for 146 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies. The application deadline is April 1. Interested candidates can apply at indianbank.in.

Peon, Personal Assistant jobs under DSSSB and UPSC

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will begin the recruitment drive for Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts on March 20. Interested ones can apply for the 102 vacancies up to April 18 on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Personal Assistant post at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Applications for the 323 vacancies can be submitted till March 27 on upsc.gov.in.

Jobs in the Indian Railways

Last but not least, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are accepting applications for Technician vacancies in the Indian Railways. Eligible candidates can apply for the 9,144 vacancies till March 9 on the respective RRB websites. Check details here.