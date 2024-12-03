Edit Profile
New Delhi130C
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 3, 2024: Maroon 5 members wave, smile at paparazzi as they arrive in Mumbai ahead of their first-ever concert in India. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 3, 2024 6:57 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 3, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 3, 2024: Maroon 5 members were spotted at a Mumbai airport.

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 3, 2024 6:57 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Maroon 5 members wave, smile at paparazzi as they arrive in Mumbai ahead of their first-ever concert in India. Watch

    • Maroon 5 will hold the show at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The band comprises Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, Sam Farrar.

    Dec 3, 2024 6:32 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: K-drama actor Park Min Jae passes away untimely at 32: Cause of death revealed

    • Park Min Jae, known for his roles in K-dramas like The Korea-Khitan War, Tomorrow and Little Women, passed away in November while travelling China.

    Dec 3, 2024 6:19 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ira Khan blames father Aamir Khan for getting trolled for photo with Nick Jonas: ‘I had no idea…’

    • In a new interview, Ira Khan said she doesn’t like to trouble people with requests for pictures, but she made an exception for Nick Jonas.

    Dec 3, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Preity Mukhundhan talks about how life has changed from Aasa Kooda to Morni: ‘It's surreal I get to live this dream’

    • Preity Mukhundhan talks to Hindustan Times about her love for dance, foraying into acting and what she has in store for fans.

