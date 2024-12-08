Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Sunday, Dec 8, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today December 8, 2024: Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 8, 2024 7:42 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 8, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 8, 2024: Subhash Ghai at the premiere of Maidaan earlier this year.
    Latest entertainment news on December 8, 2024: Subhash Ghai at the premiere of Maidaan earlier this year.

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’

    • Director Subhash Ghai was rushed to the hospital after he experienced respiratory issues and dizziness.

    Dec 8, 2024 6:44 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Salman Khan poses for family pics on Iulia Vantur's dad's bday, fans ask why they 'aren't married already'

    • Iulia Vantur celebrates her father's birthday in Dubai with Salman Khan, sparking rumors about their long-term relationship.

    Dec 8, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Ram Gopal Varma reviews Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa 2 The Rule: ‘Turns deformity into a force’

    • Filmmaker penned a long note on X (formerly Twitter) writing his review of not Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule but of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj.

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 8, 2024: Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes