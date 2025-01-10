Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 10, 2025: Deepika Padukone says L&T ‘made it worse’ with their clarification on working everyday
Jan 10, 2025 6:58 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 10, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 10, 2025: Deepika Padukone slammed L&T chairman's statement asking employees to work on Sundays.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 10, 2025 6:58 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone says L&T ‘made it worse’ with their clarification on working everyday
- Deepika Padukone voiced her protest against L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's statement claiming that he wants his employees to work even on Sundays.
Jan 10, 2025 6:31 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ben Affleck returns to $20m LA home after fleeing to ex Jennifer Garner's house due to Pacific Palisades wildfire
- Ben Affleck is ‘so grateful’ his $20m Pacific Palisades home is safe for the time being after he was forced to evacuate the place amid Los Angeles wildfires.
Jan 10, 2025 6:28 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Hina Khan reveals her first reaction to breast cancer diagnosis: ‘It hit me hard’
- Hina Khan also revealed that her surgery, which was expected to take 8 hours, extended to 15 hours. Her first thought after waking up was about her caregivers.
Jan 10, 2025 6:24 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Dune Prophecy star Olivia Williams: ‘I know women in India are facing extraordinarily difficult time'
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dune: Prophecy star Olivia Williams talks about the prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster Dune movies.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 10, 2025: Deepika Padukone says L&T ‘made it worse’ with their clarification on working everyday