Entertainment News Live Today January 11, 2025: Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: ‘This feeling is devastating’

Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: 'This feeling is devastating'
Jan 11, 2025 7:01 AM IST
Bella Hadid shared a picture of the destroyed Malibu home.
Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: 'This feeling is devastating'
- Bella Hadid posted a photo showing her former home, which once belonged to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, consumed by flames and smoke.
Jan 11, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Ajith Kumar reveals he will only sign films during the non-racing season: 'Don't need to be told what to do'
- On the sidelines of 24H Dubai 2025, actor Ajith Kumar revealed his plans for scaling back on films and concentrating on racing.
Jan 11, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Nikhita Gandhi says singing a song like Bandish Bandits 2's Khaamakha is 'every singer's dream' | Exclusive
- Nikhita Gandhi shares her joy about being part of Bandish Bandits 2, where she voicing season's hit songs like Khaamakha and Ghar Aa Maahi.
